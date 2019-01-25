Documents Reveal Teen Exposed His Affair With Teacher After She Refused To Pay Him $140

Official documents revealed an alleged sexual relationship between a Tennessee high school math teacher and a 16-year-old student was exposed by the teen when the teacher refused to pay him $140.

The records, obtained Wednesday by WHBQ, included screenshots of 240 text messages between Jasmine Edmonds, 24, and an unidentified Trezevant High School student.

In one of the messages, the teen alludes to their tryst when he mentions an alleged bet they had.

“You Said We Had A Bet & If You Lie Our Little Secret Going To Be Out There,” the message read.

“That’s Not A Threat It’s A Promise,” another message read.

The texts continued: “Then You Not Trying To Answer Or Text Back I Got Proof of Everything So 140 Tomorrow Or Your Career Over On My Grandma.”

Back in March 2018, the teen was expelled from the high school for throwing rocks at Edmonds’ car. Other records released by Tennessee’s State Board of Education also included a statement from the high school’s basketball coach, who said he saw Edmonds waiting for the teen after practice.

At the time, the coach just thought Edmonds agreed to give the teen a ride home.

The teen’s mother also provided a written statement which said she invited Edmonds over for Thanksgiving because the teacher didn’t have any relatives. The mother claimed she “didn’t have any knowledge” of her son and the teacher dating.

Edmonds, who was not indicted until November, now faces two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

The alleged sex acts between Edmonds and the teen took place at her apartment.