Homeless Man Pleads Guilty To Breaking Into Georgia Funeral Home And Having Sex With Corpse

A homeless man in Georgia who was accused of breaking into a funeral home and raping a corpse in 2015 pleaded guilty to the necrophilia charges.

Domonique Cordero Smith appeared in Muscogee Superior Court Monday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Ron Mullins.

According to prosecutors, Smith left DNA evidence and was seen on surveillance cameras sexually assaulting the female corpse, reported the Ledger-Enquirer.

On Feb. 9, 2015, Smith was seen breaking into Hill Watson Peoples Funeral Service. Smith was caught on camera going into the room where the body was stored. While in the room, he had anal sex with the corpse and took underwear from the body before stashing it in his backpack.

The underwear was retrieved when Smith was arrested later that day.

Although Judge Mullins initially sentenced Smith to 20 years in prison—with 15 to serve—on charges of first-degree burglary and necrophilia, Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb quickly realized Smith’s break-in should have resulted in a second-degree burglary.

On Tuesday, Smith was brought back to court for a re-sentencing with the revised charges of second-degree burglary and necrophilia. Judge Mullins then sentenced him to 15 years in prison with 12 to serve and the rest on probation.

Although the court determined Smith was competent enough to stand trial, Lipscomb acknowledged he has some type of mental illness.

“I think all of us would agree he’s got some issues,” Lipscomb in court.

Before the plea hearing, three different psychological evaluations were performed. Two of the evaluations done at West Central Georgia Regional Hospital deduced Smith was competent to stand trial.

However, a third evaluation performed by a private psychotherapist found that he was not.