Tomi Lahren Slammed On Twitter For Mocking ICE Arrest Of 21 Savage

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren found herself getting warned on Cardi B’s timeline for taking a dig at 21 Savage’s ICE arrest.

On Sunday, the “Bank Account” rapper was reportedly arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta. According to the agency, the rapper, whose legal name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is a citizen from the United Kingdom and overstayed his visa for a decade.

After news of the arrest, people on Twitter unleashed a string of memes poking fun of the rapper’s English background.

Lahren also took to Twitter and changed the lyrics to a popular 21 Savage song that she used to sing along with on Instagram

“I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya,” Lahren tweeted.

Soon after the post, Cardi B responded, “Don’t make me get my leash,” referencing the initial threat she made to “dog walk” Lahren in January.