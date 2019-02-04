Tomi Lahren Slammed On Twitter For Mocking ICE Arrest Of 21 Savage

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren found herself getting warned on Cardi B’s timeline for taking a dig at 21 Savage’s ICE arrest.
On Sunday, the “Bank Account” rapper was reportedly arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta. According to the agency, the rapper, whose legal name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is a citizen from the United Kingdom and overstayed his visa for a decade.
After news of the arrest, people on Twitter unleashed a string of memes poking fun of the rapper’s English background.
Lahren also took to Twitter and changed the lyrics to a popular 21 Savage song that she used to sing along with on Instagram
“I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya,” Lahren tweeted.
Soon after the post, Cardi B responded, “Don’t make me get my leash,” referencing the initial threat she made to “dog walk” Lahren in January.
Lahren also included a link to a Variety article which reported that 21 Savage may face deportation back to the UK.
While no one has heard a peep from Lahren after Cardi dragged her with six small words, some have brought up an old clip of the 26-year-old Conservative rapping the lyrics to the same song she "remixed."
(Photos from left: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, David Livingston/Getty Images)
