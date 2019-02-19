16 States Are Suing To Stop Trump’s State Of Emergency Declaration To Fund Border Wall

After Donald Trump announced a national emergency declaration to re-allocate funds for his border wall, 16 states filed a lawsuit against the president.

On Monday night, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as well as attorneys general from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia filed the complaint, reported US News & World Report.

The states argue that "the president lacks power under the Constitution to allocate funds for constructing a wall along the border because Congress retains the spending power."

"President Trump is manufacturing a crisis and declaring a made-up 'national emergency' in order to seize power and undermine the Constitution," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release. "This 'emergency' is a national disgrace. Rather than focusing on fighting the real vulnerabilities facing Americans, the president is using the powers of America's highest office to fan the flames of nativism and xenophobia. Our message to the White House is clear: California will not be part of this political theater. We will see you in court."

In addition to the states, activism organizations such as the Center for Biological Diversity, Border Network for Human Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union filed lawsuits against the declaration.

In Trump's declaration, the president states that the "situation at the southern border presents a border security and humanitarian crisis that threatens core national security interests and constitutes a national emergency."

The move could mean $2.5 billion will be taken from the Defense Department drug-interdiction program budget and $3.6 billion would be moved from the military construction funding to build the wall.

Not only is Trump facing blowback from the states, but a new NPR poll found that 6 out of 10 Americans disapprove of the national emergency declaration.

"All things related to the declaring of a national emergency, the president is striking out in the court of public opinion," Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the survey, told NPR. "He's maintaining his base and little else."