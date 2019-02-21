Jussie Smollett Arrest Sparks Intense Debate Over Why Police Don’t Arrest ‘BBQ Beckys’ For False Reports

In the case of the attack on Jussie Smollett, the Chicago police acted with speed and intensity when it came to making the arrest on the actor for allegedly falsifying the report. While not many people are defending the reported actions of the Empire star, many people are questioning why other people known for making false claims against Black people were not brought to justice in the same fashion.

On Wednesday, Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly falsely reporting that he was assaulted by two masked men in a homophobic and racist hate crime on Jan. 29, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

One day later, Smollett surrendered to police. If he's found guilty, he could face probation or up to three years in prison, reported NBC Chicago.

After the charges were filed, Smollett's attorneys said he "enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked."

"Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense," read a statement from attorneys Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson to NBC news.

As the facts surrounding the case continue to unravel, many people on Twitter are asking why police didn't have the same urgency when it came to charging "BBQ Becky," "Permit Patty," "Cornerstore Caroline" and other white people who falsely called the police on Black people.