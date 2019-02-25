Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Braids From 11-Year-Old’s Scalp During Class Dispute

A Wisconsin teacher was placed on administrative leave after he allegedly ripped several braids from 11-year-old student’s scalp.

The girl’s mother, Mikiea Price, said that her daughter was assaulted in mid-February by acting principal and positive behavior support coach Rob Mueller-Owens, reported WISC-TV.

Price told WISC-TV that she received a call from her daughter on February 13, who said she and another classmate were spraying perfume in class when Mueller-Owens became agitated. According to the mother, the girl was not listening to Mueller-Owen’s directions, who instructed her to leave the classroom.

“When he came in, he asked [my daughter] to step out and she didn’t listen and didn’t step out, and as he walked toward her, she said she went toward the window and just wasn’t following direction, and he told her in front of the whole class, to the teacher, ‘Take the class somewhere else,’” Price told Madison365. “And [my daughter] said, ‘No, that’s fine. They can stay, I’ll go.’"

As the girl was walking out of the classroom, Price said, the educator began pushing her out.

When she turned around and said, “Don’t put your hands on me,” the teacher kept pushing her and started punching her as well, according to Price.

Price filed a police report following the incident and the Madison Police Department told The Cap Times that they are investigating the matter.

"It's still being investigated and we are trying to sort out what happened," police department spokesman Joel DeSpain told the publication. "We know there is a parent involved who is making a lot of claims as to what transpired, and we of course are checking out those claims and any other facts that we can glean so we can come to a conclusion."

Price said her daughter has since been traumatized and is afraid to go back to school.

“Just the whole experience is just traumatic and devastating and just confusing,” Price told the WISC-TV. “I'm just disgusted at this whole incident. You know, I send my kid to school to learn, and that's a place where mothers send their kids to be comfortable in. I just feel violated in so many ways that … this even happened to her.”

Although Price is unsure how the braids were ripped out, she said her daughter was holding the three braids in her hand and had a bald spot when she came to pick her up from school.

In a statement to WISC-TV, the Madison Metropolitan School District said that all students enrolled in the district are safe.

"As a District we take any situation of this nature very seriously,” the district wrote in a statement to the news station. “All of our students need to be safe and supported in school, and we have a thorough investigation process and protocol that we follow."