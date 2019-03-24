Watch 'American Injustice: A BET Town Hall' With Soledad O’Brien, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker And More

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 05: (L - R) Soledad O'Brien, Senator Kamala Harris, Representative Val Demings, Senator Cory Booker, and Representative Karen Bass attend American Injustice: A BET Town Hall at NEWSEUM on March 5, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The premiere is tonight (March 24) at 9 pm EST.

Some of the most influential voices in Congress, including presidential hopefuls, will come together this evening (March 24) for a critical special to explore the future of criminal justice reform in America.

Host Soledad O’Brien will be joined by California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass and Representative Val Demings for a discussion about the future of the criminal justice system and possible fixes for it.

The one-hour special also highlights the stark racial disparities that plague America’s criminal justice system and solutions.

The town hall airs Sunday, March 24 at 9:00 PM EST.

