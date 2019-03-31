Shocking Video Shows Coach Slamming Student To The Ground After Threatening To 'Stomp [Her] Ass'

“Calm down and I’m gonna let you up,” the coach said. The girl’s mother, Althea Abron , says her daughter is struggling after the incident happened.

School administrators in Louisiana are investigating the violent incident that took place on Thursday (March 28) at Ponchatoula Junior High School near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana. The video shows the man forcibly slamming the girl to the ground, subsequently putting his knee to her chest and pinning her to the concrete while screaming, “You're gonna be still or I'm gonna stomp your ass on this concrete.” Another man can be seen holding the girl’s legs in the air.

This was at Ponchatoula junior high !! If roles were switched 💯we all know . pic.twitter.com/XC8besGBnr

“It just traumatized her,” Abron told ABC News. “She's having a hard time. She doesn't feel safe.” Additionally, Abron revealed on Facebook that her daughter was being jumped by a group of girls and the two men held her down in an attempt to restrain her.

“Now I'm making jokes and my baby got jump (sic) at school and I'm pissed!!!they held my baby down!!!and jump her im (sic) looking for these lil girls,” the post read.

The Tangipahoa Parish School System has released the following statement, “We are deeply saddened by the incident on the video,” Melissa Stilley, superintendent of schools, stated. “This behavior does not represent the expectations we have for the adults and students on our campus. We are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and actions are being taken.”

The coach that slammed the student to the ground has not been publicly identified. As of now,no disciplinary action has been taken against him or the other male in the video.