Grammy-Nominated Rapper And Activist Nipsey Hussle Was Set To Attend Anti-Gang-Violence Meeting With LAPD

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down outside his Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday, was set to meet with the city’s police officials to discuss ways to reduce gang activity.

A meeting between Nipsey Hussle, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles Police Commission President Steve Soboroff was scheduled for Monday afternoon. The meeting, which was set to take place at the Roc Nation offices, was not only going to examine ways they could lower gang-related killings in the city, but Nipsey Hussle was also prepared to discuss ways he could help prevent children and teens from joining gangs, reported ABC News.

"We're talking about programs to help underserved kids, to keep kids out of gangs. And this was his idea. We've been working on this meeting for three months. How I wish it would have been on Saturday," Soboroff told ABC.

According to Soboroff, the meeting Nipsey Hussle requested will go on as scheduled with other representatives of Roc Nation.

"I just got a note from Roc Nation that said go ahead and have the meeting," Soboroff told the news station. "I still have to get it verified with the chief, but I told those guys we will."

On Monday morning, Moore tweeted that the killing of the 33-year-old rapper was one shooting in a "troubling surge in violence" in Los Angeles. According to Moore, there have been 26 shooting victims and 10 additional homicides in Los Angeles since last Sunday.

"That's 36 families left picking up the pieces," Moore tweeted. "We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life."

Mark Ridley-Thomas, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, also released a statement mourning the loss of Nipsey Hussle, who was known in his community as an entrepreneur and overall inspiration.

"Ermias Asghedom, known to us as the hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle, was a father, businessman, entertainer, and inspiration to many," Ridley-Thomas said, according to CNN. "Our communities have lost too many young men and bright futures to the scourge of gun violence. For healing to occur, even from this terrible incident, justice must be sought through legal means, and community peace must be found."