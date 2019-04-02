UPDATE: LAPD Arrests Man Suspected Of Killing Nipsey Hussle

The Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed that Eric Holder, the man accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle, has officially been apprehended by police. The LAPD announced the news on Twitter writing, “Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ."

Two days after the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, Los Angeles police have arrested a primary suspect, reports CBS Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS2 deputies captured the man they believe to be Eric Holder. However, authorities are still working to officially confirm the suspect’s identity as Holder.

The suspect, who was described by the LAPD as a gang member, was captured Tuesday in Bellflower, a community in Southeast Los Angeles County.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, Holder approached Hussle and two other men on Sunday afternoon and opened fire.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Tuesday that Holder approached Hussle and the other men several times Sunday before the shooting. The final time he spoke with Hussle, he brandished a handgun and fired.

“Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in a conversation with Nipsey and the others that were there. He left and subsequently came back armed with a handgun, and purposefully and repeatedly fired, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle,” Moore told reporters.

After the shooting, Holder fled to an alleyway, where he got in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze, which was driven by an unidentified woman.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times that investigators think the murder stemmed from a “personal matter between the two of them.”

Two other victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.