Reports Say Nipsey Hussle Was Helping A Friend In Need Of Clothes When He Was Killed

New reports say Los Angeles rapper Nispey Hussle was in the process of helping a friend, newly released from jail, at the time of his killing.

According to a Wednesday report from TMZ, the Grammy-nominated rapper was at his Marathon Clothing store in Hyde Park Sunday to help his friend pick out several new outfits.

Hussle’s friend had just been released from prison after spending 20 years behind bars. The “Victory Lap” rapper reportedly wanted to make sure his friend looked his best before he reunited with family.

Although Hussle facilitated the private shopping spree, the rapper allegedly never informed his security guard or anyone on his team about the impromptu visit to Marathon. His security team apparently had no idea Hussle left his home, TMZ reports.

Hussle’s friend’s nephew drove him to the clothing store, where suspected gunman Eric Holder approached the group and opened fire on the rapper.

Both Hussle’s friend and the friend’s nephew were injured in the shooting.