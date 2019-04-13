Victim Shot In Nipsey Hussle Attack Confined To A Wheelchair And Arrested For Violating Parole

One of the many tragic details behind Nipsey Hussle’s alleged murder was the reason he was at his Marathon Clothing store.

The Slauson rapper was at the shop to pick out clothes to give to his friend who was just released from prison. Kerry Latham, who spent two decades in prison for his involvement in a murder, was also one of the people shot during the March 31 shooting that killed Nipsey Hussle, and now, he’s reportedly going to be confined to a wheelchair.

It’s also being reported that Latham is currently at downtown L.A.’s Men’s Central Jail as authorities are attempting to revoke his parole. Police claim since Latham spoke to Hussle, who has past Crip gang affiliations, and therefore he violated his parole for doing so. Under a condition of Latham’s parole he’s reportedly not allowed to talk with anyone with gang ties.

Prior to his death, Nipsey explained how he made it out of his gang lifestyle. “In my section of the Crenshaw District in the Rollin’ 60’s, none of my peers survived,” he said during an interview with NPR Music. “None of my peers avoided prison. None of ’em. Everybody got bullet wounds and felonies and strikes. So to make it out mentally stable and not in prison and not on drugs, that’s a win. That’s a victory in itself. Then to be in the position I find myself in as an artist and entrepreneur who has respect around the world — that’s legendary. And I say it in the most humble way.”

Eric Holder was arrested and charged for Nipsey Hussle’s murder. He’s currently being held in prison and is awaiting trial.