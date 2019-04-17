Sen. Kamala Harris Now Regrets Controversial Truancy Laws That Jailed Parents

Since announcing her presidential bid, Sen. Kamala Harris, like any other candidate, is having her background as a public servant scrutinized.

From the jump, Harris tried to explain truancy law she helped pass while she was San Francisco’s district attorney. Now, the Democratic hopeful for the country’s top office is expressing regret.

During an interview with “Pod Save America” that aired Tuesday (April 16), Harris says it “was never the intention” to criminalize parents and described the California law as one with “unintended consequences.”

“I regret that that has happened and the thought that anything I did could have led to that,” she said. While parents weren’t sent to prison under her watch as San Fran’s DA, the law later spiraled – via an additional measure – into a crime punishable by imprisonment after she became California’s Attorney General in 2010.