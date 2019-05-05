Mom Beautifully Surprised When She Receives Her Degree During Son’s Commencement Ceremony

Sharonda Wilson is a true example of sacrifice.

Sharonda and her son Stephan’s college commencement ceremonies were at the same time. The problem? They don’t attend the same school.

That didn’t matter to Sharonda. She wasn’t going to miss her boy’s big moment and upon finding out about the situation, Central Michigan University, Stephan’s school, decided to step up and make their special day even more incredible.

On Saturday (May 4), Ferris State University commuted the presentation of Sharonda’s degree to CMU, and according to the university’s Twitter account, Wilson was given her cap and received her bachelor’s degree during her son’s ceremony.

Video shows university President Bob Davies instructing Wilson to move her “tassel from your right to your left.” She received a standing ovation.