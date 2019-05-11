Maleah Davis’ Stepfather Reportedly Seen With Bottles Of Clorox And A Garbage Bag

"We know for a fact that police did take forensic evidence out of the apartment that indicates a crime took place inside that apartment," Quanell said to reporters Friday.

Bowens allegedly may have also been upset with Vence because she believed that he may have abused her daughter. It is not clear why she didn’t speak about the alleged abuse when the child disappeared, but this accusation is being investigated.

Quanell X, community activist and spokesman for the Bowen family says that Brittany Bowens, the mother of Maleah, threatened to break up with Vence when she found explicit pictures he sent to another man.

It was last Friday (May 3) when an Amber Alert was issued for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis and now more shocking allegations have followed. Derion Vence, the stepfather of Maleah, was allegedly seen on a security camera with bottles of Clorox and a garbage bag before the little girl was reported missing.

Vence made claims that Maleah was kidnapped by Hispanic males when he, Maleah, and her 1-year-old brother were on their way to George Bush Airport to pick up Bowens who was returning from Massachusetts.

Derion Vence told Houston police that he heard a "popping noise" while driving. He pulled over to check and see if he had blown a tire when a blue pickup truck then pulled up behind his car and two men got out.

One of the men hit Vence in the head, and he blacked out. Vence said that at some point, he was going in and out of consciousness but he was aware of being in the back of a pickup with both children and the three men.

Houston Police say that his stories have not been consistent.

"I realize there's a lot of blanks in the story," Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division told reporters. Police hoped the public could help them "fill in the blanks.”

Quanell mentioned that Bowens began to worry when Vence sent her disturbing messages while she was away.

"He subsequently said some very disturbing things via text messages that the mother needs to share with law enforcement," Quanell informed reporters. "We believe that he's receiving family help and he's on the run."

HPD says the car involved in the case that was found on Thursday is still being processed, but thus far, nothing was found in the car.

The department also mentioned that they cannot confirm that evidence of a crime has been found inside the family's apartment.

According to HPD on Friday, Vence is not considered a person of interest at this time.

Volunteers are doing their best to help find the missing girl Maleah and remaining optimistic by passing out flyers. Others are also looking under bridges and near the Keegan’s Bayou for evidence of foul play.

“We’ll keep on going another week if we have to,” says John Marsden, the leader of the search.