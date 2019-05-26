Texas Cop Who Fatally Shot Black Grandmother Is Back At Work

Shocking video of a Baytown, Texas police officer shooting and killing a 44-year-old Black grandmother surfaced last week and sparked outrage nationwide.

Now, the cop who killed 44-year-old Pamela Turner is reportedly back on the job after only three days of paid administrative leave. On May 13, 2019, Turner, who suffers from mental illness, was gunned down by Juan Delacruz.

What’s even more tragic and disturbing is that the officer and the local police department reportedly knew Turner suffered from mental issues, as she’s had run ins with officers before.

Pamela Turner famously shouted “I’m pregnant” during a struggle with Delacruz before she was shot at five times with three bullets hitting her. Her family though is continuing to fight to raise awareness surrounding the death. The Turner family hired social justice advocate and attorney Ben Crump to represent their concerns to the public.

Part of the awareness surrounding Pamela’s death is the autopsy, which determined she was not in fact pregnant, but did identify the location of the gunshot entry wounds (cheek, chest and abdomen).

Crump also stated during a news conference that Turner’s wounds had no powder burns, which essentially means that the officer was a safe distance away when he shot her multiple times. The Texas Rangers and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the shooting.