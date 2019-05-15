Family Says Baytown Texas Police Officer Knew Pamela Turner Had Mental Health Issues

The family of 44-year-old Pamela Turner claims Baytown Texas police knew she was schizophrenic. They also say she had “several bad experiences” with the police officer.

When a CBS News reporter asked Turner's stepdaughter whether the officer knew if her stepmother had schizophrenia, she replied "yeah."

However, the police are blaming Turner for the officer firing five shots. They claim Turner grabbed an officer’s taser on Monday (May 13) and used it on him as she was being arrested. The officer then opened fire. The incident was captured on cell phone video and investigators are urging the person who shot the video to contact them.

In a press conference, Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris said an unnamed officer on patrol saw a 44-year-old woman who he knew had outstanding warrants.

“The officer approached the woman and she resisted arrest,” Dorris said.

A struggle between the two ensued and the officer pulled out his Taser to control the woman. This is when, according to Dorris, the woman allegedly grabbed the officer’s Taser and used it on him.