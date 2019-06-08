White Teacher Fired After Tweeting To Trump That She Wanted Undocumented Immigrants Out Of Her School

The Texas school district announced Wednesday that Clark was terminated with a vote of 8-0 by the school board.

Georgia Clark, a Fort Worth Independent School District teacher, has been fired from her position after she shot off several tweets to Donald Trump about alleged illegal immigrants at her school.

Board has voted to terminate contract of teacher Georgia Clark for good cause. Motion made by Trustee Paz. Second by Norman Robbins. Motion passes 8-0

Clark posted a string of tweets to President Trump from her Twitter account wanting to expose the school district for being "loaded with illegal students from Mexico," as she wrote in one tweet. The account has recently been deleted.

"Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them," Clark wrote to Mr. Trump. "Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them."

She asked the president for contact information in Fort Worth "who should be actively investigating & removing illegals that are in the public school system." The teacher admitted to the tweets but says she thought that she was sending the messages privately. She has since deactivated her account.