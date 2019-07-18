Black Republican Candidate Running Against AOC Exposed For Previously Supporting Her

Written by Paul Meara

Jamaican businesswoman and Republican Scherie Murray has been on the offensive against her 2020 opponent for New York’s 14th congressional district, however, a new tweet has surfaced revealing her admiration for her. Just over a year ago, Murray tweeted her congratulations over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ stunning primary victory over longtime incumbent representative Joe Cowley, writing, “Congratulations Alexandria. #Queens is headed in a new direction and It’s time for new leadership. #Yes.”

Congratulations Alexandria. #Queens is headed in a new direction and It’s time for new leadership. #Yes. https://t.co/Jsk73JuMGW — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) June 27, 2018

The notion is in stark contrast to Murray’s current rhetoric regarding the highly popular congresswoman. She recently called AOC’s politics “toxic.” “There’s a crisis in Queens and it’s called AOC. She isn’t worried about us – she’s worried about being famous. That’s why I’m running for Congress. Join our movement to #unitethefight,” Murray wrote in a recent tweet pinned to her Twitter account. Murray’s also made numerous appearances on Fox News and labeled AOC as being divisive.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her representative seat in 2018 with a whopping 73 percent of the vote, and since she’s taken office, has been a champion for progressive values and policies. She’s also recently been one of the four congresswomen targeted by Donald Trump and told to “go back” to her native country, which is the United States.