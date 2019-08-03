Here's Why Fans Think Sen. Kamala Harris Sent Lil' Kim To Prison

“It is much more serious than 'What is the code among friends who are on the street?’” Harris said in the clip. "What I would like to see is in the way that we're handling cases like those of Lil' Kim, we say as a community, 'We're not going to glorify the gangster.'"

In a vintage BET clip from Lil' Kim: Countdown to Lockdown , Harris, who was serving as the San Francisco district attorney at the time, appeared in the show, providing commentary.

Shortly after completing her second democratic presidential debate, Senator Kamala Harris is being accused of sending rapper Lil’ Kim to prison.

The 2020 presidential hopeful’s words may not have been empathic toward the Queen Bee, Harris was not involved Kim’s 2005 indictment. The Grammy winner, born Kimberly Denise Jones, was prosecuted in New York, not in San Francisco, where Harris was the District Attorney.

The “Lighters Up” emcee was accused of lying to a federal grand jury about a 2001 New York City shooting.

During her trial, Kim testified under oath that she had not seen her manager and another man on the day a shooting that occurred outside of Hot 97 radio station in New York City.

"I testified falsely during the grand jury and at trial," Kim told sentencing judge, Gerard E. Lynch. "At the time, I thought it was the right thing to do, but I now know it was wrong."

Kim was found guilty of three counts of perjury and one count of conspiracy. She was acquitted of obstruction of justice.

The Bad Boy rapstress was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and serve 366 days in prison one week before her birthday.

BET aired the first episode on March 9, 2006 and ended on April 20, 2006.

The now mother-of-one has not publicly commented on the series or the Harris rumors.

While campaigning coast to coast, vying for the highest office in the land, skeletons in presidential nominees’ closets are quickly being exposed.

Although Harris did not prosecute Lil’ Kim, her alleged record as District Attorney of San Francisco and Attorney General of California has been criticized, especially in the last Democratic debate this week.

The third debate is scheduled for the second week of September. It will only include candidates who have met the requirements in both polling and fundraising. Harris, alongside Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Cory Booker, qualified to participate in the next round.