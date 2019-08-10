Donald Trump Calls Army Specialist Who Saved Children In El Paso ‘This Man’

Glendon Oaklay, a Fort Bliss U.S. Army specialist, saved several children during the El Paso mass shooting, however, Donald Trump seemed unprepared to greet the hero.

During his recent visit to the Texas city, the president encountered Oakley and reportedly had high praise for the man whose name escaped him. “And, by the way, here is a great hero. This man — the job he did,” Trump said. “You all know who it is. Everybody — the whole world knows who you are now, right?”

“Yes, Mr. President,” Oakley answered.

Then, things got even more awkward. “So you’ll be a movie star, the way you look,” added Trump. “That’ll be — hey, that’ll be next. Who knows, right?”

“Yes, sir,” Oakley replied.

The exchange hasn’t surfaced in video form online but a woman in the room described what happened on Twitter.