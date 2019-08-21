Report: Four Students Shot Near Clark Atlanta University

On Tuesday night (August 20), a gunman reportedly opened fire into a crowd of people near Clark Atlanta University, injuring four people.

Police are searching for the suspect and say the shooting started around 10:30 p.m EST on Tuesday after a fight between two groups broke out at a block party outside a library on campus.

The unidentified shooter then escaped into the crowd.

"It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire," Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told WSB-TV.

Video unearthed by WXIA-TV shows dozens of students running from the scene after shots rang out.