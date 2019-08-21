Report: Four Students Shot Near Clark Atlanta University

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
On Tuesday night (August 20), a gunman reportedly opened fire into a crowd of people near Clark Atlanta University, injuring four people.
Police are searching for the suspect and say the shooting started around 10:30 p.m EST on Tuesday after a fight between two groups broke out at a block party outside a library on campus.
The unidentified shooter then escaped into the crowd.
"It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire," Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told WSB-TV.
Video unearthed by WXIA-TV shows dozens of students running from the scene after shots rang out.
The party was a celebration of the end of orientation as Clark Atlanta students return to class today (August 21).
All four shooting victims were women and are in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Two of the women attend Clark Atlanta while two others are enrolled at neighboring Spelman College. Authorities say all are between the ages of 17 and 19.
Spelman and Clark Atlanta have scheduled a prayer vigil, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday at noon.
Counselors will be available for support, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
