White Elderly Man Calls Black Texas Postal Service Employee The N-Word In Racist Rant

The elderly man can be heard screaming, “Give me the form,” repeatedly before he went for the jugular. “Give me the form you fool. Give me the form you a*****e, you f***ing j******. Give me the f***ing form,” he yelled. “Give me the form you f***ing n****r!”

Video of the incident was captured by a shocked customer who was in line behind the man at a USPS in North Dallas on Monday.

The non-exchange of a form is what caused an elderly white man in Texas to go on a racist rant against a Black postal service employee.

Other people at the postal office could be heard gasping from the language used. The employee he was yelling at was on the phone with police requesting they stop by. Before they could get there, however, the man left.

Bystanders at the store did happen to catch the elderly man’s license plate number and provided it to police once they showed up. It isn’t clear if they’ve yet identified the man.

Kian Salem, who captured the now-viral video, told Fox 4 he pulled out his phone as soon he heard the man raise his voice.

“I just had that gut feeling he was going to say something questionable,” Salem told the station. “So I pulled out my phone. You never know these days.”

Salem’s mother, Naylee Farjad, shared the video on Facebook with the caption: “As soon as I saw the video, I was just enraged that someone would actually use that kind of language,” she wrote. “I thought it was important to show people this is not in some town in the backwoods. This is in Dallas, Texas. A large modern city. Actions have consequences. And I hope that there are consequences for his actions.”

If identified, the postal service could ban the man under their abusive customers policy. They are currently investigating the incident.