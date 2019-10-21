Surveillance Video Shows Man Approaching Ala. 3-Year-Old Kamille McKinney Moments Before Her Disappearance

Police have released a surveillance video that shows a man approaching Kamille McKinney, a 3-year-old in Alabama, who went missing on October 12.

The new video may hold clues to the toddler’s disappearance, CNN reports.

McKinney vanished around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday (October 12) evening while attending a birthday party with her mother and other family members.

The search for Kamille, affectionately known as Cupcake, expanded to include several national organizations that have teamed up for the investigation.

The new video shows Cupcake and another little girl playing outside at the Tom Brown Village public housing community in Avondale, Alabama, where the birthday party was held.

One man can be seen approaching the little girls but walked past them. A second man approaches them shortly after the first and stops for a moment before he too continued walking. The two little girls appeared to follow the second man.

Police consider the second man a suspect, while the first man could hold vital information that could lead to the toddler’s whereabouts.

At the time of her disappearance, Kamille, who is 3-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds, was wearing a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse/leopard print design and leopard print shorts with yellow, white and blue bows in her hair.

Her shoes were found in the parking lot, so police believe she is barefoot.

One day after Kamille vanished, two persons of interest were apprehended by the police, but the toddler was nowhere to be found.

No arrests have been made as the search for Cupcake continues. Joining the Birmingham police and the FBI in the investigation is the U.S. Marshals Service, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and Crime Stoppers.

Additionally, a $6,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to finding Cupcake.

“We’re hoping that reward would give someone the courage or would motivate someone to come forward,” District Attorney Danny Carr said during a news conference on Tuesday (October 15). “Our goal is to find Kamille and bring her back home.”