Teen Boys Of ‘Indian Descent’ Accused Of Urinating On Black Girl At New Jersey High School Football Game

Two teenage boys of “Indian descent” allegedly urinated on a Black girl while using racially derogatory names at a high school football game in New Jersey.

The alleged incident took place at a Lawrence High School football game on Friday (October 18) night, NJ.com reports.

Police said they opened an investigation into the possible bias crime after social media posts alleged someone urinated on another person while using racially derogatory names, NJ.com reports.

One parent’s social media post said a boy urinated on a Black middle school girl while using the n-word, according to NJ.com.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested on Saturday (October 19), but it was not clear exactly what occurred during the alleged incident.

“The Lawrence Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office would like to announce the arrest of two 17 year old males that reside in Lawrence Township in connection with the Bias Incident that occurred at the Lawrence High School Football game last evening October 18, 2019,” Lawrence Township Mayor Christopher Bobbit wrote on Facebook.