Stacey Abrams Confirms Tyler Perry Studios Will Hold Next Democratic Presidential Debate

One of the biggest names in Georgia politics has announced that the next Democratic presidential debate will be held at one of the state’s newest Black-owned facilities.

In a Tweet from Friday night (October 25), Stacey Abrams revealed that Tyler Perry Studios will be the site of the event, which is slated for November 20.

"@TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate," she tweeted. "Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20."

Tyler Perry opened his enormous, 330-acre facility during a star-studded event earlier this month. He is the first African American to own a major movie studio.