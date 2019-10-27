Stacey Abrams Confirms Tyler Perry Studios Will Hold Next Democratic Presidential Debate

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
One of the biggest names in Georgia politics has announced that the next Democratic presidential debate will be held at one of the state’s newest Black-owned facilities.
In a Tweet from Friday night (October 25), Stacey Abrams revealed that Tyler Perry Studios will be the site of the event, which is slated for November 20.
"@TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate," she tweeted. "Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20."
Tyler Perry opened his enormous, 330-acre facility during a star-studded event earlier this month. He is the first African American to own a major movie studio.
Democratic Debate site is set: @TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate. Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20. #gapol— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 26, 2019
Abrams, a former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, had been previously advocating for the film industry in her state. In November 2018, she traveled to Hollywood after some executives threatened to take their productions out of Georgia when Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial bill that that issued a near-total ban on abortion.
The forthcoming debate is also slated to be moderated by four women, according to MSNBC, including Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker and NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, who is originally from Philadelphia and will be only Black woman moderator on the stage.
Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang are some of the candidates who have qualified to participate so far.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Bustle
