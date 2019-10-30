Donald Trump Jr. Praises Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album, Says Critics Are ‘Waging War On Our Family And Culture’

Written by Zayda Rivera

Donald Trump Jr. is a Kanye West fan and a huge supporter of the rapper’s new Christian album, “Jesus Is King.” Despite the critics, Trump Jr. is hailing West as a “pioneer” and is praising his new body of work. “Kanye West is cracking the culture code,” Trump Jr. tweeted Monday (October 28). “@kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and ‘dangerous, unapproved’ ideas,” he added. “Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture.”

The love between West and the Trumps is definitely mutual, with the rapper voicing his praise for No. 45 on Twitter in the past. To kick off the year, on January 1 West tweeted, “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.”

On Thursday (October 24), West took part in a nearly two-hour interview with DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss his newfound faith and the new album, which was released on Friday (October 25) and is complemented by an IMAX film of the same title. “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he said, adding how during the production of the project “there were times when I was asking people to fast… There were times when I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album.” As for Trump Jr.’s music review stance, many on Twitter weren’t trying to hear it and didn’t feel inspired, including actor Michael Rapaport, who went off in a video Tuesday (October 29). “Dick Stain Jr is out here giving music reviews?” he said replying to Trump Jr. and West. “Go change your Fathers Diaper @DonaldJTrumpJr nobody cares.”

