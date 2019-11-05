Police Say Maryland Man Was Stabbed To Death After Argument Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

A man is dead after what investigators believe began as an argument when someone cut in line to order Popeyes’ popular spicy chicken sandwich.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, where a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the parking lot, CNBC reports.

Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said at a news conference on Monday that the victim had been in line for a chicken sandwich when he and another man got into an argument.

The altercation, which police believe began over someone cutting in line, continued outside of the restaurant where the victim was stabbed, reports CNN.

“For you to get that angry over anything … and to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day,” Donelan said during the news conference, according to CNN.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after officers took lifesaving measures on the scene and while he was being transported to emergency care.

No arrests have been made.

“We are looking for a male, and that male knows who he is,” Donelan told reporters, CNN reports. “He knows that he did here tonight, and he needs to do the right thing and he needs to step up and turn himself in.”

Donelan also asked for the community’s help in finding the suspect, especially those who were at the restaurant at the time of the incident, CNN reports.

Popeyes re-released the popular chicken sandwich on Sunday (November 3) after the restaurant temporarily removed the item from their menu in August when it sold out in just two weeks.

Other incidents that occurred over the hot menu item included angry customers threatening restaurant workers at a franchise in Texas and a lawsuit filed by a customer in Tennessee alleging “deceptive business practices” after the sandwich sold out, CNBC reports.

“We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot,” Popeyes said in a statement to NBC News following Monday’s tragedy.

They added, “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”