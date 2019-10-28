Popeyes Announces The Official Return Date Of Their Viral Chicken Sandwich And Throws Major Shade At Chick-fil-A

The war that consumed our Hot Chicken Summer has been re-ignited by Popeyes recent announcement of the return of their chicken sandwich.

As soon as Popeyes' new chicken sandwich hit stores on August 12, the internet was set ablaze with hilarious memes, videos, and other social media posts comparing the new sandwich to Chick-Fil-A's own staple menu item. But Popeyes' sandwich is finally making a comeback and they are serving it with a side of some serious shade!

See Popeyes New Video Announcing The Return Date Of Their Viral Chicken Sandwich: