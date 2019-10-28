Popeyes Announces The Official Return Date Of Their Viral Chicken Sandwich And Throws Major Shade At Chick-fil-A

Former 'Flavor Of Love' Star Deelishes Posts A Bedroom Selfie With Raymond Santana Of The Exonerated 5 And The Internet Can't Stop Talking
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
The war that consumed our Hot Chicken Summer has been re-ignited by Popeyes recent announcement of the return of their chicken sandwich.
As soon as Popeyes' new chicken sandwich hit stores on August 12, the internet was set ablaze with hilarious memes, videos, and other social media posts comparing the new sandwich to Chick-Fil-A's own staple menu item. But Popeyes' sandwich is finally making a comeback and they are serving it with a side of some serious shade!
RELATED: Popeyes Goes On A Hiring Spree To Handle The Hype Around The Return Of Their Viral Chicken Sandwich
See Popeyes New Video Announcing The Return Date Of Their Viral Chicken Sandwich:
Popeyes' chicken sandwich will return this Sunday (Nov 3)! With their announcement, they had no issue shading Chick-Fil-A over the fact that they aren't open on Sundays. Popeyes is definitely trying to remind Chick-Fil-A that they don't want no smoke when it comes to this ongoing chicken sandwich war.
Before Popeyes' chicken sandwich sold out in just two weeks, the two chicken chains went back and forth on social media and tried to prove who had the better sandwich. All while people across the nation scrambled to even find a Popeyes near them that had the sandwich in stock. We recently learned that Oprah Winfrey herself was one of those people!
We know we aren't the only ones anticipating Chick-Fil-A's scathing response! In the meantime, we (and Oprah) are hoping we can get our hands on that Popeyes chicken sandwich the second time around.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS