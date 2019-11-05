Popeyes Customer Who Was Stabbed To Death After Dispute Has Been Identified

Police have identified a Maryland man who was stabbed to death at a Oxon Hill Popeyes reportedly for cutting in the ordering line.

28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis, who is from the area, is who Prince George County Police have identified as the victim. According to the department, Davis entered the fast food restaurant on the 6200 block of Livingston Road at around 7 pm on Monday evening (November 4).

According to WJLA, Police Chief Hank Stawinski says Davis then cut the line where around three dozen people were waiting to order food and approached by a male suspect.

The two men reportedly exchanged words and the argument escalated to the point that the two went outside, which resulted with Davis being stabbed. Investigators say the entire confrontation lasted just 15 seconds.

Prince George Police also released a surveillance photo of the currently unnamed suspect Tuesday in hopes the public can identify him.