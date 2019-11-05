Popeyes Customer Who Was Stabbed To Death After Dispute Has Been Identified

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Police have identified a Maryland man who was stabbed to death at a Oxon Hill Popeyes reportedly for cutting in the ordering line.
28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis, who is from the area, is who Prince George County Police have identified as the victim. According to the department, Davis entered the fast food restaurant on the 6200 block of Livingston Road at around 7 pm on Monday evening (November 4).
According to WJLA, Police Chief Hank Stawinski says Davis then cut the line where around three dozen people were waiting to order food and approached by a male suspect.
The two men reportedly exchanged words and the argument escalated to the point that the two went outside, which resulted with Davis being stabbed. Investigators say the entire confrontation lasted just 15 seconds.
Prince George Police also released a surveillance photo of the currently unnamed suspect Tuesday in hopes the public can identify him.
Police have identified the stabbing victim as 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis, and say they are still searching for the man they say killed him.— WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) November 5, 2019
SEE MORE: https://t.co/KOpO4H7dkZ pic.twitter.com/DQF9MO1SWC
“For you to get that angry over anything … and to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day,” Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said during a news conference on Monday, according to CNN.
Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital after officers took lifesaving measures on the scene and while he was being transported to emergency care.
“We are looking for a male, and that male knows who he is,” Donelan said. “He knows that he did here tonight, and he needs to do the right thing and he needs to step up and turn himself in.”
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
