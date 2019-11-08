Sen. Kamala Harris Reacts To African-Americans Who Say They Can't Trust Her

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Sen. Kamala Harris is addressing her critics who question her motives and background as the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. She was also an Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017.
During a phone interview on Sirius XM Urban View’s The Clay Cane Show on November 8, she candidly tackled how a particular voter, a 31-year-old Black Virginia voter and HBCU graduate, did not trust the Oakland native.
“It’s so painful for me… I was raised in a community to know and to learn that the system cannot be trusted — because it has not been fixed, because it has been biased and it has been formed in a way that’s has been racist in so many ways and the way it has conducted itself,” Harris explained. “And that’s why I decided to become a prosecutor. This is what I have to say to your friend and to so many of my friends who ask, ‘Why did you become a prosecutor? You always fought for justice, your parents fought for justice.’ Why do we think we only belong in certain places?”
The 55-year-old passionately emphasized that African-Americans should not limit themselves when it comes to the justice system, “We need to be everywhere! What are we saying — that Black folks can’t be prosecutors? Is that what we’re saying? We have to take that to a logical end. Is that what we’re saying? We don’t want the people to go to church with us, the people who grew up in our neighborhood, the people familiar to us, culturally and socially, can’t be the ones to make those decisions? We can’t go to that place, that would be no good.”
Harris also named African Americans she’d pick for her cabinet, which Sen. Elizabeth Warren was asked by Angela Rye and did not answer.
“It depends on what positions they want… but the names of African Americans who I’d look at for a variety of reasons include someone like Bakari Sellers if he was interested. Someone like a Stacey Abrams, I’d probably look at a J.A. Moore... There’s a lot of folks,” she named.
She also called out the Trump’s administration lack of diversity.
“And that’s the beauty of it, we don’t lack the talent in our community and what we have seen in this administration and you can look at the photographs of the conversations… You see that there’s no representation, no Black folks, no Hispanics, no Asians, no women across the board.”
According to the New York Times recent national poll, Harris is currently fifth in the democratic presidential race at 4%. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the pack at 26%, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 20%, Bernie Sanders at 17% and Pete Buttigieg at 8%.
