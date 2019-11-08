Sen. Kamala Harris Reacts To African-Americans Who Say They Can't Trust Her

Sen. Kamala Harris is addressing her critics who question her motives and background as the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. She was also an Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017.

During a phone interview on Sirius XM Urban View’s The Clay Cane Show on November 8, she candidly tackled how a particular voter, a 31-year-old Black Virginia voter and HBCU graduate, did not trust the Oakland native.

“It’s so painful for me… I was raised in a community to know and to learn that the system cannot be trusted — because it has not been fixed, because it has been biased and it has been formed in a way that’s has been racist in so many ways and the way it has conducted itself,” Harris explained. “And that’s why I decided to become a prosecutor. This is what I have to say to your friend and to so many of my friends who ask, ‘Why did you become a prosecutor? You always fought for justice, your parents fought for justice.’ Why do we think we only belong in certain places?”

RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris Proposes A Bill To Extend Schooldays

The 55-year-old passionately emphasized that African-Americans should not limit themselves when it comes to the justice system, “We need to be everywhere! What are we saying — that Black folks can’t be prosecutors? Is that what we’re saying? We have to take that to a logical end. Is that what we’re saying? We don’t want the people to go to church with us, the people who grew up in our neighborhood, the people familiar to us, culturally and socially, can’t be the ones to make those decisions? We can’t go to that place, that would be no good.”



Listen to the clip below: