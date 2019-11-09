Suspects In The Murder Of Clark Atlanta Student Alexis Crawford Are Arrested

Both suspects accused of murdering Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford have been placed in police custody.

According to WSBTV, Atlanta police have officially arrested Crawford’s roommate, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, charging her with malice murder.

RELATED | Missing Clark Atlanta Student Alexis Crawford Found Dead

USLegal.com defines the legal term, “malice murder” as a murder committed with the specific intent to kill to cause serious bodily harm.

Jones’ boyfriend Barron Brantley, was also charged.

Since being booked on Friday (Nov. 8) night, Brantley has waived his first court appearance on Saturday morning. Instead, he will appear in court at 11 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 11).

The arrest news comes hours after investigators found Crawford’s body in DeKalb County on Friday (Nov. 8) afternoon.

After going missing for over a week, 11 Alive reports Jones led authorities to her roommate's lifeless body, which the medical examiner concluded the cause of Crawford's death to be asphyxiation.

RELATED | Family Of Missing Clark Atlanta University Student Pleads For Help Finding Her

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields revealed Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 detailing unwanted sexual advances, including kissing and touching from Brantley. Jones was reportedly listed as a witness.

Crawford's family announced their loved one’s funeral arrangements will be held next Saturday (Nov.16) at the Hill Chapel Baptist Church in Athens, Georgia.

"I've spent most of today in Athens, Georgia consoling the family of Alexis Crawford and assisting them with the unthinkable task of planning her funeral. The family is simply devastated and heartbroken that their beloved, ‘Lexi’ was so senselessly murdered," the family's spokesman Rev. Markel Hutchins said.

He continued, "The Crawford family is truly grateful and encouraged by the outpouring of love and concern they have received from across the country. Please keep them in your positive thoughts and prayers.”

The family has requested all cards or financial contributions be made directly to Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral home, who will be handling the arrangements.