Missing Clark Atlanta Student Alexis Crawford Found Dead

The body of missing Clark Atlanta student, Alexis Crawford, was found on Friday, November 8 according to Atlanta police. Her corpse was discovered in a park off Columbia Drive in Dekalb County.

Crawford’s roommate, identified as Jordyn Jones, 21, and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, 21, are identified as suspects. According to 11 Alive, Jones led authorities to her body. An arrest warrant has been issued for both of them.

Although a motive in her death has not been established, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields revealed Crawford filed a police report on October 27 detailing unwanted sexual advances, including kissing and touching, from Brantley. The sexual assault complaint, filed at Grady Hospital, lists Jones as a witness and Brantley as the assailant.

A missing report was filed on the evening of November 1 by Crawford’s family when she did not show up for class or work. Her mother, Tammy Crawford, said she last spoke to her daughter on October 30. 11 Alive reports her sister, Monica Wright, spoke with her that afternoon on a Facetime call. On that same evening, Crawford, who was described as loving and bright by family and friends, posted on Instagram around 9:03 p.m. She was last heard from when she responded to an Instagram group message 20 minutes later.

On November 5, police shared the last known images of the 21-year-old at a local store around 11:30 p.m. Jones told police after she drove Crawford to the store, she last saw her roommate around 12:30 a.m., claiming Crawford was not in the residence the next day when she left for class.

Earlier this week, a tearful vigil was held at her off-campus apartment complex on McDaniel Street where her family and friends prayed for her safe return.

On Friday, Clark Atlanta released a statement on Twitter, offering counseling services for students and staff after receiving “the worst possible news.”