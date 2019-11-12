Elizabeth Warren To Deliver A Speech On The Historic Legacy Of Black Women Workers At Clark Atlanta University

Elizabeth Warren will speak at one of the oldest Historically Black Colleges in the nation this month.

The Democratic presidential candidate will head to Clark Atlanta University to give a speech on Thursday, Nov. 21, according to a press release sent to BET.

There, she will honor the historic legacy of some of the most persistent and fearless fighters, from the Black washerwomen who went on strike in 1881 to domestic workers’ rights activists almost a century later, the press release states.

On Thursday (Nov. 7), Warren went to North Carolina A&T, one of her campaign stops in the state, where she took part in a live recording of the political and pop culture podcast “On One With Angela Rye,” according to Fox News.

In October, she spoke at Benedict College during a criminal justice forum along with fellow Democratic hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Julian Castro, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, according to Fox News.

Earlier this year, Warren announced her proposals for tackling higher education’s biggest issues, which include the underfunding of HBCUs, a plan for universal free public college and the cancellation of student loan debt, she wrote on April 22 in a post for Medium.

Warren recently endorsed by Black Womxn For, a group of prominent Black women organizers from across the country.

Those interested in attending the event on Nov. 21, which is open to the public, must RSVP.