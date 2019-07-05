Elizabeth Warren Proposes Executive Action On Women Of Color Pay Gap In New Economic Plan

2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has released a new plan specifically tailored towards making the U.S. economy more of an asset for women of color.

Ahead of her appearance at the 2019 Essence Festival on Saturday, July 6, Warren has made public a set of executive actions she will take to boost the wages of women of color and open a path to leadership positions that they deserve.

"Our society and our economy demand so much of women — but they place a particular burden on Black, Latina, Native American, Asian, and other women of color," her statement reads.

In her new set of executive actions that she claims to "take on day one of the Warren Administration," the politician promises to "promote equity in the private sector through historic new requirements on federal contractors," "make the senior ranks of the federal government look like America," and "strengthen and target enforcement against systematic discrimination."

"It's time to build an America that recognizes the role that women of color play in their families and in the economy, that fairly values their work, and that delivers equal opportunity for everyone," her statement ends.