Human Remains Discovered In Alabama During Search For Missing 5-Year-Old Taylor Rose Williams

Taylor Rose Williams, a five-year-old girl from Jacksonville, Florida who was reported missing last week, is still at large. However, remains have been discovered in neighboring Alabama during the search.

Teams from Jacksonville uncovered human remains in a wooded area in Demopolis on County Road 55 off Highway 28 in Marengo County on Tuesday (November 12). According to the Demopolis Police Department, law enforcement officials secured the scene and are currently processing the evidence.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams previously stated that Taylor’s mother, 27-year-old Brianna Williams, stopped cooperating with the investigation after the first day of the search and is now considered a person of interest in her daughter's disappearance.

According to News4Jax, Brianna Williams was airlifted Tuesday afternoon from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, where she is a chief petty officer, to University of Florida Health Jacksonville following an overdose.

The local news station says a cadaver dog alerted authorities to the trunk of the mother’s black 2017 Honda Accord, which was removed from her home last week.

RELATED: Taylor Rose Willams’ Navy Officer Mom Now A Person Of Interest In 5-Year-Old’s Disappearance

Sheriff Williams, according to CBS News, says Brianna originally told investigators that her daughter was gone when she woke up on November 6. Authorities say that there are inconsistencies in Brianna’s story and that Taylor has been missing for longer than a week.



On Monday (November 11), Sheriff Williams, announced that a tip led them to deploy dozens of members of the Jacksonville Fire-Rescue Urban Search and Rescue team to Alabama near towns where Brianna Williams grew up and is still connected to via friends.

JSO believes Brianna Williams drove her black 2017 Honda Accord to Alabama within the last two weeks and is asking anyone who saw her with Taylor recently to call investigators at 904-630-0500. There's a $4,000 Crime Stoppers reward information offered that leads to Taylor. To be eligible, call 866-845-TIPS.