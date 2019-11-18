Hundreds Gather For Alexis Crawford's Funeral To Celebrate Her Life

Alexis Crawford was laid to rest on Saturday (Nov. 16) just over two weeks after she was senselessly murdered on Halloween.

Hundreds gathered at Cornerstone Church in Athens, Georgia, to pay their last respects to the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University senior, whose death made headlines nationwide after her roommate and roommate’s boyfriend allegedly killed her.

Days after Crawford reported her roommate, Jordyn Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, sexually assaulted her, the couple allegedly strangled and smothered her to death on Oct. 31 before dumping her body in a nearby park.

While the search for Crawford was underway, Jones communicated with the family as if she was also concerned about her roommate’s whereabouts.

“When Alexis went missing, members of her family, specifically her siblings, reached out to Jordyn to communicate with her and the lines of communication were open for a period of time before Jordyn ceased that communication,” Rev. Markel Hutchins, the Crawford family’s spokesman, told BET in an interview on Nov. 13. “It was during that time frame that the family grew more and more concerned.”

The investigation led to Jones, 21, and Brantley, 21, as Crawford’s alleged killers. One of the suspects led investigators to the spot where Crawford’s remains were found.

A medical examiner concluded the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Jones and Brantley were both charged with malice murder, which involves deliberate intent and is punishable by death or imprisonment for life with or without parole.

Jones and Brantley are currently being held at Fulton County Jail awaiting court dates later this month.

On Saturday (Nov. 16), as hundreds gathered to mourn her loss, Rev. Markel Hutchins, who has been supporting the family throughout this difficult time, reminded those in attendance that the ceremony was intended to be a celebration.

“This is not going to be about how she died or the evil that took her,” Rev. Hutchins said, CNN reports. “Today we’re going to celebrate Alexis Crawford’s life.”

During the ceremony, the Clark Atlanta University choir sang gospel music, attendees shared memories of Crawford and prayed for her family, CNN reports.

Alexis’ younger sister, Alexandria, told the congregation about the last communication she had with her sister, WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

“Alexis texted me, ‘All this is in God’s plan. It will work out for me. Praying it will,’” Alexandria recalled, according to WSB-TV. “She refused to live her life with guilt or fear. She put her faith in God. God was her rock through her hard times so now we should take her lead and lean on God.”

Rev. Hutchins also told BET that Alexis' family wanted her to be remembered as a bright, ambitious young lady who loved spending time with her family.

“She represents the best and brightest among us,” he said.

“She represents everything that we want our young people to be,” Rev. Hutchins continued. “She was in college. She was bright and hardworking and beautiful and a good person that tried to do her very best in school."

He added. “A double major in college, attending an HBCU, she was doing all the right things. To see her cut down so prematurely it really is just heartbreaking.”