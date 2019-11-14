‘She Was A Sketch Artist: ’Crawford Family Spokesperson Tells BET How They Want Alexis To Be Remembered

Alexis Crawford’s family wants the world to celebrate her life when she is laid to rest on Saturday (Nov. 16), the family’s spokesman, Rev. Markel Hutchins, told BET in an exclusive interview on Wednesday (Nov. 13).

The 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student’s life was cut short when she was reportedly killed on Halloween.

Alexis’ alleged killers are her roommate, Jordyn Jones, and Jordyn’s boyfriend, Barron Brantley. Both have been charged with malice murder and are being held in Fulton County Jail. They both waived their first court appearances and are now awaiting their court dates later this month.

While the Crawford family is devastated by the unexpected loss of Alexis, they are trying to focus, not on the details of her gruesome death, but on the bright, promising life she led, Rev. Hutchins told BET.

“She represents the best and brightest among us,” he said.

“She represents everything that we want our young people to be,” he continued. “She was in college. She was bright and hardworking and beautiful and a good person that tried to do her very best in school.

“A double major in college, attending an HBCU, she was doing all the right things,” Rev. Hutchins went on to say. “To see her cut down so prematurely it really is just heartbreaking.”

Rev. Hutchins also revealed to BET that Alexis was a creative young lady.

“The one thing that hasn’t been mentioned, and nobody has reported on this, was that Alexis was a sketch artist,” he said. “She liked to draw.”

When Rev. Hutchins asked the Crawford family about Alexis’ hobbies and favorite pastimes, “Spending time with her family was the response.”

“So, that should tell you a great deal about this young lady,” he added. “She’s from a very large family. She’s got four sisters and five brothers and then she has a first cousin who was raised as a brother. So, six brothers. They’re a very large family, very close. So that should tell you who this young lady was.”

Funeral arrangements have been revised to accommodate strong media and public interest, Rev. Hutchins explained.

“There’s going to be a public viewing from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. (EST) on Friday (Nov. 15) at the Hill Chapel Baptist Church in Athens,” he said.

A press release provided to BET indicated media will be allowed on the property for Friday’s viewing, but not in the building.

“Her body will lie in state at the Cornerstone Church in Athens on Saturday (Nov. 16),” Rev. Hutchins said.

Media will be allowed in the building for the funeral and are welcomed to film and stream live from the designated area in the sanctuary, according to the press release.

“The burial is going to be private for the family only, but the funeral will be open to the public,” he added.

“On behalf of the family, I am so grateful and the family is so grateful for people all over the country and around the world who have expressed themselves in support of Alexis and her family,” Rev. Hutchins said.

He also described the family as “amazingly strong,” as he’s been by their side in support of finding Alexis and now in planning her funeral.

“They are so thankfully grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” he said. “They’re grateful for media outlets that have helped to tell Alexis’ story, not just because of what Alexis Crawford means to her family and friends, but what she represents to and for the United States of America.”

Rev. Hutchins added that anybody who wishes to assist the family in the costs for the funeral is advised to contact Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, “as they’re accepting people’s kind gestures.”