Harvard Students Ify And James Win Their Election After Viral Music Video

Harvard students James Mathew and Ifeoma "Ify" White-Thorpe were elected president and vice president of the Undergraduate Council with a campaign highlighting inclusion and diversity.
The two minority students gained support both in and out of the school after their creative campaign music video went viral on social media, receiving over five million views.
The video, which includes rapping, singing and dancing, was produced by 21 Colorful Crimson, 21CC, an organization co-founded by Mathew that works to “advocate for diversity and defy Harvard stereotypes,” CNN reports.
Mathew and White-Thorpe are both juniors and focused their campaign on “integrating and elevating the voices of the students they would represent — not just their own ideas,” according to the Boston Globe. Their slogan was “Harvard Can’t Wait.”
“This campaign is not just about us. Our run is not just about us, it’s about the people,” said White-Thorpe, the Globe reports.
After the video went viral, Kerry Washington, Dwyane Wade and other celebrities took to social media to show the students love.
Mathew recalled being 13 years old and saying, "If I was able to come to this amazing place, I could be really, really well positioned to make the impact on this world that I want to," CNN reports.
Mathew and White-Thorpe found out late Nov. 14 they won their election for a one-year term beginning in January.
