Harvard Students Ify And James Win Their Election After Viral Music Video

The two minority students gained support both in and out of the school after their creative campaign music video went viral on social media, receiving over five million views.

Harvard students James Mathew and Ifeoma "Ify" White-Thorpe were elected president and vice president of the Undergraduate Council with a campaign highlighting inclusion and diversity.

My sister and her friend are running for pres and vp of Harvard’s student government and they never had to go this hard pic.twitter.com/4xsHtEbWkv

The video, which includes rapping, singing and dancing, was produced by 21 Colorful Crimson, 21CC, an organization co-founded by Mathew that works to “advocate for diversity and defy Harvard stereotypes,” CNN reports.

Mathew and White-Thorpe are both juniors and focused their campaign on “integrating and elevating the voices of the students they would represent — not just their own ideas,” according to the Boston Globe. Their slogan was “Harvard Can’t Wait.”

“This campaign is not just about us. Our run is not just about us, it’s about the people,” said White-Thorpe, the Globe reports.

After the video went viral, Kerry Washington, Dwyane Wade and other celebrities took to social media to show the students love.