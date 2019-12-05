The 2020 Presidential Candidates Release Their Plans For HBCUs

Written by Zayda Rivera

SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders recently announced a multi-billion-dollar plan for HBCUs during a campaign rally at Morehouse College on Nov. 21 aimed at energizing young Black voters. Sanders’ plan will allow any student to receive a tuition-free education from any HBCU, including private institutions, regardless of income. RELATED: Bernie Sanders Unveils Plan To Support HBCUs Notable highlights from the plan include the expansion of Pell Grants to cover the non-tuition and fee costs of school, including housing, books, supplies, transportation, and other costs of living, according to his website. In a new campaign advertisement, the campaign targets HBCU students, touting the Senator’s focus on the unique needs of their communities. The ad intercuts candid moments from Sanders’ HBCU Tour and includes a montage of activists, surrogates, and Black campaign staffers -- like Briahna Joy Gray, national press secretary – engaging with students. In addition to building coalitions and teaching community organizing on HBCU campuses, Delaney Vandergrift, the campaign’s HBCU organizing manager, will host a series of webinars for students to understand the primary and caucus process. Additionally, Sanders proposes triple funding for the Work-Study Program. “By tripling funding for this program, we can build valuable career experiences for students that will help them after they graduate,” the candidate announced on his website, adding how the program today provides about $1,760 per year to some 700,000 students. “When we are in the White House, we will expand the program to reach at least 2.1 million students -- a 1.4 million student increase. And we will ensure that funding targets schools that have large low-income student enrollment.” Sanders’ plan also details the removal of barriers to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for college students, to increase benefits, broaden eligibility, and remove punitive work requirements, according to his website. Sanders will also require participating states and tribes to cover the full cost of obtaining a degree for low-income students by covering any gap that may still exist after eliminating tuition, fees, and grants, according to his website. His plan will also match any additional spending from states and tribes which reduces the cost of attending school at a dollar for dollar rate, the website says. “This funding goes beyond closing the cost gap -- participating states and tribes could use this money to hire additional faculty, ensure professors get professional development opportunities, and increase students’ access to educational opportunities,” he said on the website. Through his plan, Sanders also intends to cap student loan interest rates at 1.88 percent, the website states. “The promise of education without the obstacle of tuition and fees will allow more students to attend the HBCU of their choice and increase HBCU enrollment across the country,” Sanders states on his website. At the Morehouse event, he also unveiled a $5 billion plan to train more teachers at HBCUs. Only 7 percent of public school teachers are Black despite making up 13 percent of the country’s population, his website reports, adding how Black students who have at least one Black teacher for a single year between kindergarten and 3rd grade perform better in math and reading. Finally, students of color who have at least one teacher of color by third grade are more likely to graduate from high school and enroll in college, the website says. Through his plan, Sanders will make historic investments in public education and reduce the shortage of Black teachers by investing in teacher-training programs at HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions, according to his website. He also announced at Morehouse how a separate $5 billion program will focus on preparing more Black dentists and other health-care professionals. “We have to make sure that in African American communities there are the doctors, the nurses, the psychologists [that] are there to provide the care that the people in those communities need,” Sanders said. Black Americans represent 13 percent of the total U.S. population, and although the number of Black graduates has increased in all other fields, only 4 percent of physicians are Black, according to his website. “We must fight these disparities by increasing the likeliness that Black patients will have health care providers and servicers that look like them and relate to their cultural and life experiences firsthand,” he said on the website. “A key way to address the long-standing racial disparities that exist within America’s health care workforce is by educating more Black medical providers at institutions that have a proven track record.” He added how “more than 80 percent of African American doctors and dentists throughout U.S. history received their education at Howard University and Meharry Medical College -- the country’s two oldest HBCU medical schools.” Sanders’ plan also intends to make HBCUs and MSIs a key partner in combating climate change, according to his website. “There is no doubt that the poor and marginalized suffer from the impacts of pollution and climate disruption — particularly communities of color. They are at the frontlines of the climate emergency,” he explained on the website. He will launch the decade of the Green New Deal, a 10-year nationwide mobilization centered around justice and equity during which climate change will be factored into virtually every area of policy, from immigration to trade to foreign policy and beyond, according to his website. So, how would he pay for all of this? According to a summary of his College For All Act, it would be fully paid for by “Imposing a Robin Hood Tax on Wall Street.” This legislation is offset by imposing a Wall Street speculation fee on investment houses, hedge funds, and other speculators of 0.5% on stock trades (50 cents for every $100 worth of stock), a 0.1% fee on bonds, and a 0.005% fee on derivatives. It has been estimated that this provision could raise hundreds of billions a year, which could be used not only to make tuition free at public colleges and universities in this country, it could also be used to create millions of jobs and rebuild the middle class of this country, according to the website.

SENATOR CORY BOOKER New Jersey Senator Cory Booker’s campaign announced his proposal to invest $100 billion into HBCUs and other institutions serving minorities as part of his effort to boost higher education. His plan would also involve the schools in combating climate change by requiring 10 percent of proposed “Climate Moonshot Hubs,” which in total cost $400 billion, be located on HBCU campuses, The Hill reports. RELATED: Cory Booker Proposes $100 Billion To Support HBCUs Booker’s proposal includes dedicating at least $40 billion to HBCUs for climate change research to put HBCUs at the forefront of the climate justice conversation. It also calls for an additional $30 billion in grants to expand and improve science, technology, engineering and mathematics — known as STEM education — at HBCUs and minority-serving institutions, and another $30 billion in grants to upgrade facilities and infrastructure at the schools, the New York Times reports. “HBCUs make our country stronger and more reflective of the diversity that makes us so great,” Booker said in a statement announcing the proposal, the New York Times reports. “I am here today because of the power of these institutions to uplift and bring about opportunity to black Americans.” Booker’s plan calls for more collaboration between HBCUs and federal agencies and would commit an additional $30 billion for Education Department grants. His plan is intended to expand upon already existing collaborations, The Hill reports. For example, in 2017, 15 HBCUs entered into a partnership to provide technical expertise to federal agencies. The initiative was expected to increase diversity in government contracting, a press release detailed at the time, HBCU Buzz reported. Booker’s expansion of the collaborations between HBCUs and federal agencies would include passing a law, the Parren Mitchell Minority Business Education and Empowerment Act, proposed by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, that would require the SBA to collaborate with HBCUs to establish Small Business Development Centers and develop entrepreneurship curricula, Booker’s website says. He would also fight to pass the HBCU PARTNERS Act, which would direct federal agencies to make a concerted effort to support HBCU participation in federal programs and grants, according to his website. Booker’s HBCU plan is the largest, in terms of dollar amount, by any of the Democratic candidates vying for the presidency in 2020. Booker, whose parents graduated from HBCUs -- his mother graduated from Fisk University and his father graduated from North Carolina Central University -- also plans to expand college access by doubling the value of Pell Grants from $6,200 to $12,400, while also requiring that 10 percent of Second Chance Pell Grant programs are given to Black colleges and other minority-serving institutions. Currently, more than 70 percent of students at HBCUs receive Pell Grants. Booker would also fight to pass the Debt-Free College Act, which would help students who attend public colleges, HBCUs, or MSIs graduate without debt by providing public funding to cover the full cost of college, including tuition, fees and living expenses, according to his website.



FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN Former Vice President Joe Biden detailed a $750 billion plan for higher education that would make free community college a main goal. The plan would also revamp troubled student loan forgiveness and repayment programs and boost funding for HBCUs, Politico reports. Over $70 billion would be invested in HBCUs, tribal colleges and institutions that serve minorities, Politico reports. According to his website, as president, Biden will take steps to rectify the funding disparities faced by HBCUs, TCUs, and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) so that the United States can benefit from their unique strengths. Students at HBCUs, TCUs and MSIs will benefit from Biden’s proposals to double Pell Grants, slash the income-based repayment of loans to 5% of income, and provide free tuition for students at all community colleges, including those that are MSIs. The $70 billion for HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions would include $18 billion in grants, equivalent to up to two years of tuition per low-income and middle class students, including students who transfer to a four-year HBCU from a tuition-free community college, according to his campaign website. The Biden administration will also invest $10 billion to create at least 200 new centers of excellence that serve as research incubators and connect students underrepresented in fields critical to our nation’s future – including fields tackling climate change, globalization, inequality, health disparities, and cancer – to learning and career opportunities. He will also boost funding for agricultural research at land-grant universities, many of which are HBCUs and TCUs, as outlined in his Plan for Rural America, according to his campaign website. Other plan highlights include $20 billion to build high tech labs and facilities and digital infrastructure needed for learning, research and innovation at HBCUs as well as updating and modernization of deteriorating facilities. Also, $10 billion in programs that increase enrollment, retention, completion and employment rates. Another $5 billion in graduate programs in teaching, health care and STEM, to develop robust internship and career pipelines at major research agencies, including Department of Energy National Laboratories, National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation and the Department of Defense, according to his campaign website.

