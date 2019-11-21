Elizabeth Warren Delivers Civil Rights Speech At Clark Atlanta University

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren took the stage at Clark Atlanta University on Thursday night (November 21) and addressed a majority Black audience with a speech on civil rights.

After an introduction by her fellow Massachusetts elected official, Representative Ayanna Pressley, Warren began her speech by highlighting The Washing Society, a union formed after 20 of Atlanta’s Black washerwomen threw down their washboards in July 1881 and held a strike for higher wages and dignity.

“In the space of three weeks, 20 women on strike became 200 women. And 200 women on strike became 2,000 women. 2,000 became 3,000,” said Warren during her speech. “From the beginning, employers dismissed the women, certain that they would be back to work in no time. But the women stood together.

“So the employers struck back,” she added. “They warned that they would use their money and power to start their own modern industrial laundry service to replace the washerwomen permanently.”

The Massachusetts senator then went on to acknowledge the systemic racism within government.

“The federal government helped create the racial divide in this country through decades of active, state-sponsored discrimination and that means the federal government has an obligation to fix it,” Warren said to the crowd. “And I have a plan for that. In fact, I have a lot of plans for how we can begin to fix it together.”

Here are some of the proposals Warren outlined in her speech and said she’ll introduce if she’s elected president: