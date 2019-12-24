Baltimore Salon Owner Told Authorities ‘I Am Scared For My Life’ Days Before She Was Murdered

A young entrepreneur and “go-getter” who ran her own salon in Baltimore is dead days after she told authorities she feared for her life.

Destiny Harrison was just 21 years old when police responded to a shooting at her place of business, the MadamD Beauty Bar, on Saturday (Dec. 21), local ABC affiliate WMAR reports.

When Baltimore City police arrived at the business on North Milton Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., they found Harrison suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, CBS Baltimore reports.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she later died, CBS Baltimore reports.

Twelve days before her death, Harrison’s business was broken into.

She filed charges against two people who lived near her salon after she caught them in the back of her business stealing merchandise, WMAR reports.

Harrison’s written testimony described how one of the suspects allegedly held her down while the other one hit and stomped on her after she demanded her property back, WMAR reports.

The suspects allegedly fled with $3,000 worth of “expensive hair extensions” that Harrison sold at her salon, WMAR reports.

“I’m scared for my life and business,” Harrison wrote, WMAR reports.

She also told a court commissioner that she knew one of the suspects had a violent background, WMAR reports.

The suspects were charged with assault, theft, and burglary, but there have been no arrests for Harrison’s murder, WMAR reports.

Police said there were other people inside the salon at the time of the shooting and are hopeful someone will come forward with information, WMAR reports.

"Somebody gotta know something. Please come forward. We need to get these demonic souls here. They need to pay for their crime. There's no doubt about that, in the name of Jesus, there's no doubt," Dewine McQueen, Harrison’s uncle, told WMAR.

McQueen described Harrison as a “wonderful girl, entrepreneur, a go-getter,” WMAR reports.

“She built this [MadamD Beauty Bar] from the ground up," McQueen told WMAR.

Neighbors describe Harrison as a good neighbor and always wanting to help, CBS Baltimore reports.

According to WMAR, Harrison’s mother, Racquel Harrison, organized a fundraiser on behalf of her daughter’s funeral expenses.

Racquel wrote on a GoFundMe page, “On December 21, 2019 we lost an angel, Destiny Harrison, due to a tragedy that broke hearts all over Baltimore.”