Vigilante White Woman Who Fatally Shot Older Man In Road Rage Killing Will Face Black Woman Judge

A white woman in Georgia who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an older Black man after a hit-and-run incident will face a Black judge in February 2020.

Hannah Payne, who was 21 at the time of her arrest, was granted bond twice. She was first granted bond on May 31 and then again in September after being indicted on new charges in June.

A continuance was requested because Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner Dr. Stacey Desamours, a material state’s witness in the case, is on medical leave, Clayton News Daily reports.

Payne’s fate will lie in the hands of Black women in leadership roles when the trial begins in 2020. Like Dr. Desamours, Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone, who will preside over the trial, is Black. The newly appointed Clayton County district attorney, Tasha Mosley, is also Black, Atlanta Black Star reports.

On May 7, Payne allegedly followed Kenneth Herring, who was 62 at the time of his death, after he reportedly left a hit-and-run in Clayton County. Police said Payne, who was carrying a gun, called 911 before following Herring’s truck for about a mile to an intersection.

Payne allegedly blocked Herring’s vehicle with her Jeep before getting out to confront him with gun in hand, according to authorities. Following a confrontation, Payne shot Herring in the abdomen. He died from the shot.

“When Mr. Herring left the scene, Ms. Payne followed him to the corner of Riverdale Road and Forest Parkway in which time she cut his vehicle off making his vehicle stop," said Major Anthony Thuman of the Clayton County Police Department. “The information I received is that she was trying to get him to return to the scene," he said.

According to several witnesses, they told Detective Keon Hayward of Clayton County Police that gun-toting Payne got out her car and demanded that Herring return to the scene. When Herring did not comply, she struck him several times as he sat in the driver’s seat of the car. On the 911 call, she can reportedly be heard saying, “Get out of the f***ing car… I’m going to shoot you.”

Payne is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count each of malice murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, and three counts of weapons possession during the commission of a crime, the Clayton News Daily reports.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Payne’s trial has been set for Feb. 11, 2020.