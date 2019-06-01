Bond Granted For White Woman Who Fatally Shot A 62-Year-Old Black Man After A Hit-And-Run

On May 7, 62-year-old Kenneth Herring was shot and killed on Riverdale Road and Forest Parkway in Clayton County, Georgia by 21-year-old Hannah Payne who wanted to arrest Herring for fleeing a hit and run. However, Payne is not a cop.

Kenneth Herring was involved in a crash Clark Howell Highway at Highway 85. Payne, a white woman, was a witness to the accident. Law enforcement stated that no one was hurt during the crash and there wasn’t any extensive damage.

Kenneth Herring left the scene of the accident in the midst of an apparent medical emergency that another witness described as “probably like diabetic shock.”

“When Mr. Herring left the scene, Ms. Payne followed him to the corner of Riverdale Road and Forest Parkway in which time she cut his vehicle off making his vehicle stop," said Major Anthony Thuman of the Clayton County Police Department. “The information I received is that she was trying to get him to return to the scene," he said.

According to several witnesses, they told Detective Keon Hayward of Clayton County Police that gun-toting Payne got out her car and demanded that Herring return to the scene. When Herring did not comply, she struck him several times as he sat in the driver’s seat of the car. On the 911 call, she can reportedly be heard saying, “Get out of the f***ing car… I’m going to shoot you.”

Disturbingly, on Friday (May 31), Hannah Payne was granted bond by Judge West as she awaits a murder trial. A preliminary hearing determined earlier this week there was probable cause to proceed with her prosecution. Conditions of her bond include not carrying a gun, wearing an ankle monitor, and staying away from other principles involved in the case. Her bond is set at $100,000.

