Dallas Police Will Not Be Held Accountable For Amber Guyger Murdering Botham Jean While In Uniform

A federal judge has ruled that the city of Dallas is not liable for Amber Guyger shooting Botham Jean while in his own apartment in 2018.

According to the New York Times, U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the Texas city from a civil lawsuit on Monday (December 23) that Botham Jean’s family filed after the 26-year-old was killed by Amber Guyger.

Guyger was determined as the sole defendant as a result of the suit, which argues she used excessive force and that better police training could’ve prevented Jean’s death. A large financial settlement coming from the case is now unlikely.

In her ruling, Lynn wrote she was upholding a magistrate judge’s decision and dismissed the city from liability because the suit brought failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

Back in October, Guyger was found guilty and convicted of murdering Botham Jean. She faced up to 99 years in prison, she only received a sentence of 10 years.

On September 6, 2018, the ex-Dallas police officer shot-and-killed Jean in his home after she claimed she thought he was an intruder in her home. In addition, after five search warrants, Guyger apartment was never searched — only Jean’s. Instead of Dallas police focusing on Guyger killing someone while he was eating ice cream, it was released that Jean had a small amount of marijuana in his home.

Guyger is eligible for parole after serving five years of her sentence.