Pastor John Gray Reacts To His Church’s Possible Eviction

On Thursday (January 2), Greenville News reported that popular South Carolina pastor John Gray’s Relentless Church faced possible eviction over unpaid debt to its landlord, Redemption Church. Now, a representative for the reality star is setting the record straight.

In an email received by NewsOne, the rep claims Relentless “have and will continue” to make payments to Redemption despite the court filing claiming otherwise.

“We will address this matter through the appropriate legal channels,” the statement reads in part. “We stand behind our original statement and are confident that the payment amounts required under the leases referenced in the complaint have and will continue to be paid. Our efforts at mediation and with wise counsel to present every detail absent of legal have proven fruitless on their end multiple times.

“To the Relentless Church family please note, we have dealt honorably and have utilized every possible measure to resolve these differences to date,” it continues. “We will continue to serve the Lord, reach the lost, and serve the community. This unfortunate issue will not hinder the vision, work, functionality, or heart of this church. We invite the media and the public to do their own due diligence. There will be no further comment at this time as we allow our legal team to proceed accordingly.”

The original report released by Greenville News claimed Redemption filed for eviction against The Relentless Church in Greenville on Thursday “over a month after Redemption terminated its lease agreement with the megachurch run by Pastor John Gray and told the church to vacate the property owned by Redemption by the end of the year.”

The court filing, according to Greenville News, referenced Relentless’ failure to make payments for The Imagine Center, the sports and fitness facility operated on the church’s campus.

The star of the reality show The Book of John Gray, which airs on OWN, has previously been under scrutiny for his finances. In December 2018, he reportedly bought his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini Urus for their eight-year anniversary. He has since denied that money coming from the church paid for the car. He also came under fire when he and other Black pastors sat with Trump during a photo opp in August of 2018. After being slammed for sitting with the racist-in-chief, he told critics of the meeting they don’t have the “heart of Christ.”