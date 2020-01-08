Stacey Abrams To Hold Voter Rights Event In Atlanta

Stacey Abrams literally had the Georgia governor race stolen from her by Brian Kemp. In 2018, 560,000 Georgians had been removed from voter rolls all because of weak voting laws. Abrams has been fighting to change that, so that all Americans can exercise their right to vote.



This Friday, Abrams’ voting rights group Fair Fight 2020 will hold a summit in Atlanta, Georgia. According to AJC.com, the event “will include representatives from the Democratic National Committee, labor union leaders and state Sen. Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia.”



Mike Bloomberg, who is currently running for president and donated to Abrams’ campaign for Georgia governor, is scheduled to attend. Abrams has not endorsed Bloomberg but he has already had some major issues with the Black community from his flip-flopping on “stop-and-frisk” to saying he had “no idea” about the case of the Exonerated Five, which happened in New York City where he was mayor. Ava DuVernay, who directed a mini-series about the tragic case called When They See Us, slammed him for the comment.

While Bloomberg’s objective may be courting Black votes, Abrams is a superstar in the Democratic party and is likely to draw huge crowds for a critical cause.

Learn more about Fair Fight 2020 here.