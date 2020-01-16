White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At CVS Won’t Face Criminal Charges

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t face criminal charges.
Heather Lynn Patton went on a racist rant at a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles nearly four months ago.
After a City Attorney evaluated the criminal threats, they declined to prosecute her, TMZ reports.
RELATED: White Woman Caught Screaming ‘If The Law Didn’t Say I Couldn’t Kill The N*****s They’d All Be Dead’
A video of Patton’s rant went viral in September when the 49-year-old woman was recorded by customers as she screamed, “I hate n*****s!” among other racist statements.
At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department said a hate incident report was taken.
RELATED: Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student In ‘Blackface Mask’ Captioned With N-Word
A man who claimed to be Patton’s neighbor reported she has a long history of erratic, unstable behavior and making violent threats to him and his family.
TMZ reports that after the LAPD opened an investigation, it was brought to the L.A. County D.A.’s Office for charge consideration but was then kicked down to the City Attorney’s Office.
The City Attorney’s Office ultimately declined to prosecute her, TMZ reports.
(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS