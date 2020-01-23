U.S. Census Invites Fathers Incorporated As A National Partner To Ensure ‘Black Dads Count’

Fathers Incorporated has been invited by the U.S. Census to be a national partner to focus their attention on Black fathers and their families in Hard To Count communities.

“The 2020 U.S. Census affords us the opportunity to engage Black Dads in an extremely meaningful way,” said Kenneth Braswell, CEO of Fathers Incorporated.

The Black Wall Street Times reported that Fathers Incorporated will officially launch an awareness campaign entitled Black Dads Count. The campaign is set to “advance a conversation and civic engagement amongst Black Dads,” as reported by the outlet.

The start of the decade marks the 55th anniversary of the controversial 1965 Moynihan Report, which first argued that fighting poverty would require strengthening U.S. families by positively impacting Black men. Decades later following the release of the report, national databases show little to no progress has been made on the top issues (social welfare policies undermining the role of black men, inequality in housing, the criminal justice system, education, etc.) that Moynihan highlighted.