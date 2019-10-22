Op-Ed: Count Every Black Person In The 2020 US Census

The Black community cannot allow itself to be distracted by the Trump impeachment inquiry being covered nonstop in the media. There are two crucially important national civic participation activities coming next year that are critical to our community–completing the 2020 Decennial Census Questionnaire and voting for president of the United States and the 117th Congress.

The Black community was undercounted by more than 800,000 in the 2010 Census. Black immigrants, children under 5, African-American men, and the Black LGBTQ community made up much of the undercount. We cannot afford for this to happen again. An accurate census count will ensure that communities will receive their fair share of more than $675 million and government resources.

Everyone must do their part to encourage full participation. No help is coming from the Trump Administration. They could care less about counting us and are grossly underfunding the government effort. A low count will adversely affect Black communities politically, economically, socially and educationally for the next 10 years.

The National Coalition and others in the civil rights community believe that achieving a fair and accurate 2020 Decennial Census count is one of the most critical civil rights and social justice issues facing our community. Will you join us in the fight?

Become a trusted voice for your community by becoming a census taker. Apply for a job to working in your community at https://recruitment.2020census.gov/. Every community needs a group of people who will work to overcome the barriers to achieving a complete count.

Consider joining a Complete Count Committee in your area. You should also respond and spread the word. Follow @ncbcp on Facebook and Twitter and @thenationalcoalition on Instagram to stay up to date with reliable information on the 2020 Decennial Census. Also visit UnityCampaign.org.